Man badly injured rescuing dog from Va. house fire

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

September 21, 2022, 2:07 PM

A man was badly injured early Wednesday when a fire broke out in a Lake Ridge, Virginia, home.

According to Prince William County Fire & Rescue, firefighters responded to the 12000 block of Point Longstreet Way —near Mt. Burnside Way — shortly after midnight.

There were “heavy fire and smoke conditions” when crews arrived, the department said.

One adult and a child were able to get out safely. But a third occupant, an adult, suffered life-threatening injuries as he coaxed the family dog out of the home. He has since been taken to a burn center. The dog is in good condition.

The fire was so severe, firefighters said, that crews had to request additional help, and the damage is considered to be extensive.

For now, the county Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire as an accident. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer.

