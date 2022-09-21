Man badly injured rescuing dog from Va. house fire

According to Prince William County Fire & Rescue, firefighters responded to the home on Point Longstreet Way early Wednesday. There were “heavy fire and smoke conditions” when crews arrived.

A man was badly injured early Wednesday when a fire broke out in a Lake Ridge, Virginia, home.

According to Prince William County Fire & Rescue, firefighters responded to the 12000 block of Point Longstreet Way —near Mt. Burnside Way — shortly after midnight.

There were “heavy fire and smoke conditions” when crews arrived, the department said.

Significant Fire Incident

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

12:07 AM This morning units were dispatched to the 12000 blk of Point Longstreet Way (Lake Ridge) for a reported house fire. Crews arrived with heavy fire and smoke conditions. Full story visit:https://t.co/qF9SXg5WvB pic.twitter.com/12QdbQquId — PWC Fire & Rescue (@PWCFireRescue) September 21, 2022

One adult and a child were able to get out safely. But a third occupant, an adult, suffered life-threatening injuries as he coaxed the family dog out of the home. He has since been taken to a burn center. The dog is in good condition.

The fire was so severe, firefighters said, that crews had to request additional help, and the damage is considered to be extensive.

For now, the county Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire as an accident. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

The map below shows the location of Wednesday morning’s fire.