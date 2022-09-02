Remembering the Queen: Live updates | King cheered in Belfast | New souvenirs mark Queen's death | Questions of free speech
2 teenagers arrested for bringing gun to Woodbridge high school

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

September 13, 2022, 11:08 PM

Two teenagers who police said brought a gun to a Prince William County, Virginia, high school on Monday have been arrested.

It happened at Freedom High School on Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge. Prince William County police said a student bought a gun to school and showed it to other students while in the bathroom. That student gave the gun to another student before leaving the bathroom.

One of the two students then posted a photo of the gun on school property on social media, which other students saw. Officers located one student but found that he did not have the gun.

The other student who allegedly also had the gun left the building and was later found off school grounds; he also did not have the gun with him.

The school resource officer found that the gun was never brandished toward other students and it was never part of any active threat to the school community. The gun has not been found, and the investigation continues to find it.

The two teenagers, both 15, have been arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm on school property. They are being held at the juvenile detention center as of Tuesday.

