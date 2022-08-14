WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy shelling in east | Russian struggles to replenish troops | Access to medicine blocked | Nuclear plant sparks global concern
Woman dies after hitting tree in Prince William Co. motorcycle crash

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

August 14, 2022, 8:54 AM

A woman has died after the motorcycle she was driving struck a tree in Prince William County, Virginia, on Saturday, according to police.

Brooke Allyson Shambeck, 56, of Oakton, Virginia, died after being transported to an area hospital.

Police say Shambeck was part of a group of motorcycle riders traveling south on Joplin Road on Saturday afternoon.

She was driving a Harley Davidson 883 Sportster motorcycle when she “failed to negotiate a sharp curve” in the road around mile marker 18. Shambeck traveled over the double yellow lines and off of the road, then striking a tree, police said.

Shambeck was then transported to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Police say there were no other motorcycles or vehicles involved in the crash.

See a map of the crash location below:

Separately, Fairfax County Police are also investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Saturday at Henderson Road and Devereux Station Lane in Fairfax Station.

Police say a man driving a motorcycle collided head-on with a vehicle near the intersection. The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene.

