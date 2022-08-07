WAR IN UKRAINE: Fighting near nuclear plant | Roma refugees suffer prejudice | Ukrainian rescues animals from war | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Police: Motorcyclist killed, 3…

Police: Motorcyclist killed, 3 injured in Prince William Co. crash

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

August 7, 2022, 9:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Prince William County Police have identified a Quantico, Virginia, motorcycle driver killed in a crash near the intersection of Richmond Highway and Allen Dent Road in Dumfries.

In a statement, police said that 46-year-old Jason Alan Whitaker of Quantico was driving southbound on the highway in “an apparent reckless manner according to multiple witnesses” at around 11 a.m.

As Whitaker approached the intersection, police said, he ignored a red light, colliding with a SUV that was turning left onto the highway.

Police believe the crash separated Whitaker from his motorcycle and slid him into the intersection, where his body hit the front of a truck.

First responders arrived and drove him to a hospital, where he later died.

A 50-year-old woman and two minors inside the SUV were hospitalized as a precaution and have since been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FLRA sets deadline for EEOC to respond to office reentry complaint

Air Force providing vaccines for airmen as monkeypox cases rise

Education CIO Gray leaving to lead USAID CIO shop

Feds’ pay lags 22.5% behind private sector, the Federal Salary Council reports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up