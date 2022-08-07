Police: Motorcyclist killed, 3 injured in Prince William Co. crash

Prince William County Police have identified a Quantico, Virginia, motorcycle driver killed in a crash near the intersection of Richmond Highway and Allen Dent Road in Dumfries.

In a statement, police said that 46-year-old Jason Alan Whitaker of Quantico was driving southbound on the highway in “an apparent reckless manner according to multiple witnesses” at around 11 a.m.

As Whitaker approached the intersection, police said, he ignored a red light, colliding with a SUV that was turning left onto the highway.

Police believe the crash separated Whitaker from his motorcycle and slid him into the intersection, where his body hit the front of a truck.

First responders arrived and drove him to a hospital, where he later died.

A 50-year-old woman and two minors inside the SUV were hospitalized as a precaution and have since been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.