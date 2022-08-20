Manassas shooting leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized

One man was killed and another was sent to the hospital after a man shot them outside the 7-Eleven in Manassas, Virginia, according to authorities.

A man was killed and another sent to the hospital after a third man shot them both Friday night in Manassas, Virginia, according to law enforcement.

Prince William County police said the suspect approached 25-year-old Dalton Jakob Moore, of no fixed address, and another man around 8:30 p.m. Friday near the 7-Eleven on Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard.

After briefly talking with the two, the suspect opened fire and fled the area.

Police sai Moore died at the scene. The other man who was shot was taken to a hospital, and is expected to recover.

Authorities described the suspect as a heavyset man with short dark hair and a beard. He was wearing a black hoodie and black shorts, and left the area in a light-colored sedan on the night of the shooting.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact detectives at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online.

Below is a map of the area: