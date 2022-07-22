Victim identified in fatal Prince William Co. shooting

Prince William County Police have identified the victim fatally shot on a sidewalk in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Prince William County Police have identified the victim fatally shot on a sidewalk in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Police said Brian Darnell Marshall II, 21, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 16600 block of Georgetown Road after 6:30 p.m. on July 20.

Officers administered first aid until Marshall was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Another man discovered with a gunshot wound in his hand was hospitalized and is expected to survive. No other injuries were reported.

A preliminary investigation by the department showed that a third man was with those shot on the sidewalk when two unknown people came from a nearby alley and immediately began shooting.

*FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: #PWCPD detectives are investigating a #homicide following the fatal #shooting of a 21-year-old man that occurred in the 16600 block of Georgetown Rd in #Woodbridge on Jul.20 at approx. 6:42pm. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. More info; pic.twitter.com/2dBXKweqTy — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) July 21, 2022



Multiple vehicles on the street were hit by bullets.

Detectives are investigating the incident and have yet to determine what happened leading up to the shooting. Anyone with information can contact the department at 703.792.7000 or submit a web tip.