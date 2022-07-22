WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Victim identified in fatal Prince William Co. shooting

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 22, 2022, 12:47 AM

Prince William County Police have identified the victim fatally shot on a sidewalk in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Police said Brian Darnell Marshall II, 21, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 16600 block of Georgetown Road after 6:30 p.m. on July 20.

Officers administered first aid until Marshall was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Another man discovered with a gunshot wound in his hand was hospitalized and is expected to survive. No other injuries were reported.

A preliminary investigation by the department showed that a third man was with those shot on the sidewalk when two unknown people came from a nearby alley and immediately began shooting.


Multiple vehicles on the street were hit by bullets.

Detectives are investigating the incident and have yet to determine what happened leading up to the shooting. Anyone with information can contact the department at 703.792.7000 or submit a web tip.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

