Swimmer in Prince William Co. found dead

Prince William County Police say a swimmer at a state park in Woodbridge, Virginia, has been found dead.
Officers say the man was found near the docks at Leesylvania State Park.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time, police say, there is no reason to believe foul play was involved.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.
