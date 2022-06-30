Suspect still sought in Prince William County armed carjacking; shopping center reopens

Stonebridge, a shopping area in Potomac Town Center, in Woodbridge, Virginia, has reopened after a search for suspects in an armed carjacking.

The Prince William County police said the carjacking happened on Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge earlier Thursday.

Officers spotted the stolen car around 2:30 p.m., and the police said the suspects ran into Stonebridge.

Police believed one suspect ran into the Wegman’s and the manager decided to evacuate the store.

Police were not able to arrest the suspect, and do not believe the suspect is in the area.

Other suspects who fled from the car are in custody.