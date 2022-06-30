FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Metro warns of lower rail capacity on July 4 | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz | Boating safety for Fourth of July weekend | DC area events guide
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Suspect still sought in…

Suspect still sought in Prince William County armed carjacking; shopping center reopens

Nardos Mesmer | nmesmer@wtop.com

June 30, 2022, 5:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stonebridge, a shopping area in Potomac Town Center, in Woodbridge, Virginia, has reopened after a search for suspects in an armed carjacking.

The Prince William County police said the carjacking happened on Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge earlier Thursday.

Officers spotted the stolen car around 2:30 p.m., and the police said the suspects ran into Stonebridge.

Police believed one suspect ran into the Wegman’s and the manager decided to evacuate the store.

Police were not able to arrest the suspect, and do not believe the suspect is in the area.
Other suspects who fled from the car are in custody.

 

Nardos Mesmer

Nardos G. Mesmer is an Associate Producer with WTOP News. She works with producers, anchors, writers and reporters to develop content for web and air. She ensures content is factually accurate, clear and concise. She also works on technical editing of sound and revisions for airing of final audio.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GSA looks to reach 100M Login.gov users by year’s end, starting with VA partnership

New clearance ideas aim to make national security workforce more mobile, diverse

Navy conducts first-ever exercise focused on climate change response

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: NSA’s Kevin Bingham on innovating in a legacy environment

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up