Prince William Co. police warn of phone call scammers impersonating officers

Police in Prince William County are warning residents about a recent phone call scam involving people impersonating law enforcement.

Scammers are calling Virginia residents and impersonating law enforcement, Prince William County police said.

Police said residents reported the calls, in which the scammers told them that they had an active warrant for their arrest, and could resolve the matter by showing up for a Zoom appearance before a “judge” immediately.

But prior to their hearing before the judge, victims were told they had to pay $750 in court fees and fines to the U.S. District Court using the payment transfer app Zelle, through a phone number.

Recently, residents have received fraudulent phone calls from #scammers impersonating law enforcement. Callers may be told they have an active warrant. The scammer says they can resolve the matter via a Zoom appearance before the judge immediately. Click the image for more info. pic.twitter.com/uyxUIiV2xz — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) June 24, 2022

Prince William County police advise residents to never give out their personal information on a phone call, or send money to anyone who calls out of the blue.

If you receive a scam call, you should hang up and call your local police department, police said.