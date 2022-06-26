SUPREME COURT NEWS: READ: Excerpts from Dobbs ruling | How will voters react | What's next for opponents and supporters? | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Va. crisis pregnancy center vandalized
Prince William Co. police warn of phone call scammers impersonating officers

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

June 26, 2022, 10:29 AM

Scammers are calling Virginia residents and impersonating law enforcement, Prince William County police said.

Police said residents reported the calls, in which the scammers told them that they had an active warrant for their arrest, and could resolve the matter by showing up for a Zoom appearance before a “judge” immediately.

But prior to their hearing before the judge, victims were told they had to pay $750 in court fees and fines to the U.S. District Court using the payment transfer app Zelle, through a phone number.

Prince William County police advise residents to never give out their personal information on a phone call, or send money to anyone who calls out of the blue.

If you receive a scam call, you should hang up and call your local police department, police said.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP and a graduate of the University of Maryland.

