RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | Live updates | Russia hits Kyiv | How long can Ukraine keep up?
Home » Prince William County, VA News » 2 hurt in crash…

2 hurt in crash that closed I-66 for hours in Manassas; driver fled on foot

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

June 6, 2022, 12:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two people were hurt early Monday in a crash on Interstate 66 in Manassas, Virginia, in which the driver of one vehicle ran off and the roadway was closed for about seven hours.

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-66 at the 48-mile marker in Prince William County shortly after 3 a.m.

Police said a Nissan Altima had a mechanical failure and stopped in the left center travel lane of east I-66.

The driver and passenger of the Altima put on the car’s hazard lights and put a cone borrowed from a nearby work zone behind the vehicle. They then went and stood behind a retaining wall while they waited for a wrecker to get there.

Police said that within minutes, a Kia Forte slammed into the back of the disabled Nissan. The Kia’s driver ran off; police said he crossed the westbound lanes of I-66 and disappeared into the woods.

Prince William County and Fairfax County police worked with the state police to search for the driver, but he hasn’t been found yet.

A man in the rear of the Kia was not wearing a seat belt and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital. A woman in the Kia’s front passenger seat was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

WTOP Traffic Reporter Mary DePompa said lanes were closed from around 3:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with more information about the driver is asked to contact the Virginia State Police by calling 703-803-0026 or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Below is a map of where the crash happened.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

DISA moves 95 applications out of the sunsetting milCloud 2.0 platform

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up