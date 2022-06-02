2 hurt in crash that closed I-66 for hours in Manassas; driver fled on foot

Two people were hurt early Monday in a crash on Interstate 66 in Manassas in which the driver of one vehicle ran off and the roadway was closed for about seven hours.

Two people were hurt early Monday in a crash on Interstate 66 in Manassas, Virginia, in which the driver of one vehicle ran off and the roadway was closed for about seven hours.

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-66 at the 48-mile marker in Prince William County shortly after 3 a.m.

Police said a Nissan Altima had a mechanical failure and stopped in the left center travel lane of east I-66.

The driver and passenger of the Altima put on the car’s hazard lights and put a cone borrowed from a nearby work zone behind the vehicle. They then went and stood behind a retaining wall while they waited for a wrecker to get there.

Police said that within minutes, a Kia Forte slammed into the back of the disabled Nissan. The Kia’s driver ran off; police said he crossed the westbound lanes of I-66 and disappeared into the woods.

Prince William County and Fairfax County police worked with the state police to search for the driver, but he hasn’t been found yet.

A man in the rear of the Kia was not wearing a seat belt and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital. A woman in the Kia’s front passenger seat was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

WTOP Traffic Reporter Mary DePompa said lanes were closed from around 3:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with more information about the driver is asked to contact the Virginia State Police by calling 703-803-0026 or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Below is a map of where the crash happened.