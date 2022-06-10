RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | Moscow seeks to solidify rule in Ukraine | Ukraine hails teen who spied with drone | Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills
10-month-old struck by mother’s SUV in Woodbridge dies

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

June 13, 2022, 9:17 AM

A 10-month-old girl died after falling out of her mother’s SUV and being rolled over by the vehicle on Sunday afternoon in Woodbridge, Virginia, police say.

The driver, a 35-year-old woman from Hyattsville, Maryland, was visiting family members on Flotilla Way in Woodbridge and put her baby in the back seat unrestrained to drive to a nearby dumpster at 1:15 p.m., according to Prince William County Police.

The driver went back to the home in the 16600 block and briefly stopped to pick up more family members. When one family member opened the back door, police say the child fell out and onto the road.

The driver got out of the car immediately to check on her daughter. But the vehicle was still in drive when she got out. It rolled forward and struck the child, police say.

The child’s head was hurt and she was taken to the hospital. Police were then notified.

The girl died later in the day. Under Virginia law, her identity is not being released.

Police haven’t charged the driver and they’re still investigating the crash.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

