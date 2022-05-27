Teen boy arrested in Woodbridge shooting that left young girl in critical condition

A 15-year-old boy from Triangle was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting that put a young Woodbridge girl in the hospital Tuesday.

Prince William County police said the teen is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in commission of felony and possession of firearm by a juvenile.

A court date is pending. He’s being held at the Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

Authorities told WTOP the 9-year-old girl remains in critical condition Friday morning.

Prince William County officers had responded to the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace around 7 p.m. on Tuesday to find the girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police Chief Pete Newsham told WTOP news partner NBC Washington that the girl was flown to a hospital.

NBC Washington reports the girl was in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.

Police say that they believe the girl was playing outside with friends when a group of four young men, possibly teenagers, opened fire at a car and struck the girl.

“Some fools get out there, decide they want to settle a dispute with a gun,” Newsham told NBC Washington. “Next thing you know you got your child in a hospital with surgery with a bullet wound. Just ridiculous.”

NBC Washington said that the driver of the car, who police believe was the intended target of the shooting, is speaking with authorities.

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.