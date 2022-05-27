RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia slams sanctions | Russian oligarchs buy out of sanctions? | Ukrainian boy and a killing | US to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Teen boy arrested in…

Teen boy arrested in Woodbridge shooting that left young girl in critical condition

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

May 27, 2022, 9:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 15-year-old boy from Triangle, Virginia, was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting that put a young Woodbridge girl in the hospital Tuesday.

Prince William County police said the teen is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in commission of felony and possession of firearm by a juvenile.

A court date is pending. He’s being held at the Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

Authorities told WTOP the 9-year-old girl remains in critical condition Friday morning.

Prince William County officers had responded to the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace around 7 p.m. on Tuesday to find the girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police Chief Pete Newsham told WTOP news partner NBC Washington that the girl was flown to a hospital.

NBC Washington reports the girl was in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.

Police say that they believe the girl was playing outside with friends when a group of four young men, possibly teenagers, opened fire at a car and struck the girl.

“Some fools get out there, decide they want to settle a dispute with a gun,” Newsham told NBC Washington. “Next thing you know you got your child in a hospital with surgery with a bullet wound. Just ridiculous.”

NBC Washington said that the driver of the car, who police believe was the intended target of the shooting, is speaking with authorities.

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

Is the current nomination process hurting national security?

FEMA sets self-imposed deadline for moving more applications to the cloud

VA will 'continue to work' plan to rethink real-estate needs if AIR commission fails to launch

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up