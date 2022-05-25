Young girl hospitalized after being hit by stray bullet in Woodbridge

An 8-year-old girl was sent to the hospital Tuesday night after police believe she was caught in a shooting in Woodbridge.

Prince William County police said that responding officers arrived to the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace around 7 p.m. on Tuesday to find the young girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police Chief Pete Newsham told WTOP news partner NBC Washington that the girl was flown to a hospital, where she is in critical “but hopefully stable” condition.

Police told NBC Washington that they believe the girl was playing outside with friends when a group of four young men opened fire at a car and struck the girl.

“(Imagine) you’re an 8-year-old in a friend’s yard, and some fools get out there, decide they want to settle a dispute with a gun,” Newsham told NBC Washington. “Next thing you know you got your child in a hospital with surgery with a bullet wound. Just ridiculous.”

NBC Washington said that the driver of the car, who police believe was the intended target of the shooting, is speaking with authorities.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Police are looking for multiple suspects that were seen fleeing on foot after the shooting by witnesses, according to NBC Washington. Authorities are also examining at home doorbell cameras for pictures and video.

NBC Washington said that, so far, no arrests have been made and no gun has been recovered by police.

Below is the area where the shooting took place: