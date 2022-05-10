Reward offered, photos released in shooting of teen girl at Prince William Co. carnival

A reward has been offered in the shooting of a girl at a carnival at a Prince William County school last month, and police on Tuesday released photos of a suspect.

A 14-year-old girl was wounded in the shooting April 15 on the campus of Gar-Field High School, on Smoketown Road in Woodbridge. The police said at the time that the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two groups of people in the parking lot of the school who had left the carnival, and that it’s not known whether the girl had anything to do with the dispute.

On Tuesday, the police said they and the Washington office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were offering a $6,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. They also released photos of the suspect:

If you have any more information, call the police at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.