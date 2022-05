Police in Prince William County are investigating some racist graffiti that was found inside a restroom stall last week at a Woodbridge high school.

Swastikas, profanity and offensive images were found inside a boys restroom at Hylton High School on May 24, police said.

“The drawings did not appear to contain any threats and school personnel removed the images,” police said in a statement.

The graffiti is believed to have been drawn between 10 a.m. and noon that day.