Girls groped near Prince William Co. middle school; police release suspect photo

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

May 11, 2022, 7:35 AM

Surveillance footage shows a man sought in the alleged groping of two girls in Triangle, Virginia, on May 9. (Courtesy Prince William County police)

Two 12-year-old girls — each walking toward Graham Park Middle School in Triangle, Virginia, Monday morning — were grabbed and groped.

Prince William County police have released surveillance photos of the man they believe is responsible for both assaults.

A second still image of the suspect. (Courtesy Prince William Co. police)

Just before 8 a.m. Monday, police began investigating reports of an assault in the 3800 block of Graham Park Road. The 12-year-old girl said an unknown man walked past her, then began to follow her. After a short distance, he grabbed her from behind. While holding her, the man inappropriately touched the girl.

Police said the victim yelled, and was able to get away from the man. He ran toward Ginn Memorial Park, according to police.

When the girl got to Graham Park Middle School, she told school staff, who contacted the School Resource Officer.

While investigating the incident, officers learned a second 12-year-old had also been assaulted that morning by someone matching the description of the suspect.

Police describe the man as a Hispanic male, between 20 and 30 years old, about 5’6″ with brown eyes and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a light brown hooded jacket, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

In the second case, when the girl yelled after being touched, she began to run from the man. A passing motorist saw the girl running and drove her home, where her parents called police.

Prince William County police said the man didn’t talk to either victim.

Detectives with the Special Victims Bureau are investigating and hope to speak with anyone who may have seen the suspect in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

