Dumfries man killed in early morning Gainesville shooting

A young man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a Gainesville apartment complex, according to Prince William County Police.

A young man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a Gainesville, Virginia, apartment complex.

Prince William County police said 18-year-old Dumfries resident Michael Arthur was found shot near Somerset Pointe Apartments at around 2 a.m.

Police said Arthur was shot multiple times after an argument in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was hurt in the shooting, but two parked cars were hit by the gunfire.

Police said the shooting didn’t appear to be random and there’s no ongoing threat to the community.

Detectives are still looking into what happened, and anyone with information is asked to call Prince William County Police at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred: