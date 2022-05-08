RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Last women and children evacuated from steel mill | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | How Russia is using hunger as a weapon in Ukraine | Russia marks Victory Day in WWII
Dumfries man killed in early morning Gainesville shooting

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

May 8, 2022, 4:41 PM

A young man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a Gainesville, Virginia, apartment complex.

Prince William County police said 18-year-old Dumfries resident Michael Arthur was found shot near Somerset Pointe Apartments at around 2 a.m.

Police said Arthur was shot multiple times after an argument in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was hurt in the shooting, but two parked cars were hit by the gunfire.

Police said the shooting didn’t appear to be random and there’s no ongoing threat to the community.

Detectives are still looking into what happened, and anyone with information is asked to call Prince William County Police at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred:

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

