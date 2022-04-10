RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Fears of stepped-up Russian attacks | PHOTOS: 10 weeks of Ukraine | Arlington sends medical gear
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Annual police report details…

Annual police report details rise in crime in Prince William Co.

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

April 10, 2022, 2:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

As more people move into Prince William County, Virginia, the county has also seen more crime.

The nearly 6% jump in overall crime from 2020 to 2021 was joined by a population that increased by 1.7%, according to Prince William County police’s annual report.

In an interview with WTOP news partner NBC Washington, Police Chief Peter Newsham said his main concerns when looking at the department’s 2021 annual report include stolen autos and aggravated assault numbers, with the latter increasing by more than 22% over a 5 year average.

“A significant majority of our violent offenses are between people who know each other,” Newsham told NBC Washington.

A snapshot of crime statistics provided in this year’s annual report. (Courtesy Prince William County Police)

The annual report also shows there were 183 robberies in 2021 compared to 145 the previous year. Overall, violent crimes rose by about 56 incidents. While the crime rate is up, it’s still lower than what it was before the pandemic.

Arrests have also decreased by almost half among juveniles.

“I think that everyone would agree, that’s a good thing. We’re not unnecessarily introducing young people into the criminal justice system,” Newsham told NBC Washington.

When looking at the roads, traffic citations were down, but fatal crashes were up significantly — nearly 65%.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Data centers pose prime opportunity to cut federal electricity consumption

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

Departing DoD software boss says success or failure boils down to leadership

Expect more shifts in IT procurement language to reflect sustainability goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up