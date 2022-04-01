1 dead in tractor-trailer fire along I-66

One person was killed Monday morning in a tractor-trailer fire along Interstate 66 in Prince William County, Virginia. According to…
One person was killed Monday morning in a tractor-trailer fire along Interstate 66 in Prince William County, Virginia.
According to Virginia State Police, troopers received a report of the fire along eastbound I-66, near Exit 43 in Gainesville just after 8:45 a.m.
They found the tractor-trailer engulfed in flames when they arrived.
The victim has not yet been identified, as authorities notify next of kin.
An investigation into the vehicle fire is underway.
The map below shows where the fire occurred.
