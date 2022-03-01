CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Pedestrian killed in crash on ‘dimly lit’ Route 1 in Woodbridge

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

March 1, 2022, 11:12 AM

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car in Woodbridge, Virginia, early Tuesday morning, Prince William County police said.

Police say they’re investigating whether the man was struck by multiple vehicles.

Robert Paul Lee King, 43, was struck on U.S. Route 1 in the northbound travel lane just after 3 a.m. near Cardinal Drive, on what the police called a “dimly lit” section of the road.

A 59-year-old Woodbridge man was driving in the northbound lanes when his car hit King. King died at the scene of the crash, police said.

The driver went to a nearby business where police were called.

Investigators said they think King may have been on the ground in the road before being hit, but they don’t know whether he had already been struck by another vehicle.

WTOP Traffic reported that U.S. Route 1 was closed both ways between Cardinal Drive/Neabsco Road and Port Potomac Avenue until almost 9 a.m.

The Crash Investigation Unit is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact police.

