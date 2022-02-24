Some OmniRide buses switching to new timetable this month

Some of Prince William County's OmniRide commuter bus routes will switch schedules starting next week.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 28, the Northern Virginia transit provider is implementing its spring service changes on local and express routes. New timetables can be viewed online and can be obtained from bus operators.

The following local and express routes have schedule revisions:

Dale City

Dumfries

Woodbridge/Lake Ridge

Montclair Express (MC)

In addition, these routes will see other changes:

Tysons Express (T): New timed connections to Virginia Railway Express trains.

Dumfries: The southbound Allen Dent bus stop is moving.

Manassas: Southbound buses will miss the Novant hospital stop; an alternative is at Sudley and Diggs. Northbound buses will still serve the hospital stop.

The Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission said free fares continue on Local and Metro Express services to facilitate quick boarding and social distancing. Express buses are still cash-only but accept SmarTrip as payment.

All passengers are still required to wear face masks on buses as per federal mandates.