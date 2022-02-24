CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Some OmniRide buses switching to new timetable this month

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

February 24, 2022, 5:36 AM

Some of the OmniRide commuter bus routes in Prince William County, Virginia, will see schedule changes starting next week.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 28, the Northern Virginia transit provider is implementing its spring service changes on local and express routes. New timetables can be viewed online and can be obtained from bus operators.

The following local and express routes have schedule revisions:

  • Dale City
  • Dumfries
  • Woodbridge/Lake Ridge
  • Montclair Express (MC)

In addition, these routes will see other changes:

  • Tysons Express (T): New timed connections to Virginia Railway Express trains.
  • Dumfries: The southbound Allen Dent bus stop is moving.
  • Manassas: Southbound buses will miss the Novant hospital stop; an alternative is at Sudley and Diggs. Northbound buses will still serve the hospital stop.

The Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission said free fares continue on Local and Metro Express services to facilitate quick boarding and social distancing. Express buses are still cash-only but accept SmarTrip as payment.

All passengers are still required to wear face masks on buses as per federal mandates.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

