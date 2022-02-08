OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Shaun White stomps into final | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Prince William planners propose…

Prince William planners propose easing land-use policies, including in rural crescent

Nolan Stout, InsideNoVa.com

February 8, 2022, 10:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Prince William County planners are proposing to ease some of the decades-old policies restricting development in rural areas.

The county has published a draft version of the land-use chapter of its Comprehensive Plan update, along with a long-range land-use map.

The Comprehensive Plan is a guiding document for county land-use policies. While not committing the Board of Supervisors to any decisions, it declares the county’s vision for future development. The land-use map is a visual representation of where and how the county wants to see development through 2040.

The revisions could threaten what’s known as the “rural crescent” – roughly 117,000 acres restricted to no more than one home for every 10 acres with strict restrictions on the expansion of public sewer lines.

The draft documents replace the rural designation with agricultural and forestry. Rather than one home per 10 acres, it would allow one home per five acres.

In other designated areas, the plan calls for Hamlet Mixed-Use, Village Mixed-Use or Conservation Residential designations, which would allow up to one home per two acres.

The county is holding an in-person community meeting on the Comprehensive Plan update on Thursday at the Beacon Hall Conference Center, 10945 George Mason Circle.

For more information on the Comprehensive Plan update, visit pwcva.gov/department/planning-office/pathway-to-2040.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

 

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

CR, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

House Democrats press USPS to make bigger commitment on electric vehicles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up