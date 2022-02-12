Prince William Co. police investigate ‘suspicious device,’ evacuate Potomac Mills Mall

Residents of Prince William County were asked to avoid the area and police noted an increased presence around the shopping center.

Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, Virginia, was evacuated just before its scheduled closing time as county police investigated a suspicious device left in the area.

Residents of Prince William County were asked to avoid the area, and police noted an increased presence around the shopping center.

No physical details on the suspicious device were given, and officers did not have any additional information. They did tell WTOP that the decision to clear the mall was not uncommon and that the practice was standard procedure.

“The mall was going to close soon, and the decision to evacuate the area was a precaution,” a spokesperson for the department said.

The spokesperson could not confirm details on the device. The investigation is ongoing.

*INCIDENT: #PoliceActivity | #Woodbridge — Officers are on scene investigating a suspicious device that was located at Potomac Mills Mall. The area is currently being evacuated and residents are being asked to avoid the area. A heavy police presence may be expected. pic.twitter.com/wWzRmdOTJZ — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) February 13, 2022

This is a developing story.