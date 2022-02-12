OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Prince William Co. police investigate ‘suspicious device,’ evacuate Potomac Mills Mall

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

February 12, 2022, 9:22 PM

Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, Virginia, was evacuated just before its scheduled closing time as county police investigated a suspicious device left in the area.

Residents of Prince William County were asked to avoid the area, and police noted an increased presence around the shopping center.

No physical details on the suspicious device were given, and officers did not have any additional information. They did tell WTOP that the decision to clear the mall was not uncommon and that the practice was standard procedure.

“The mall was going to close soon, and the decision to evacuate the area was a precaution,” a spokesperson for the department said.

The spokesperson could not confirm details on the device. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

