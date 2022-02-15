Virginia Marine Corps museum in Prince William Co. offers lesson on preserving military heirlooms

If you’ve been pondering how best to preserve or display your grandfather’s U.S. Army uniform or military artifacts, or are wondering whether to proudly display them, the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle has some advice.

If you’ve been pondering how best to preserve or display your grandfather’s U.S. Army uniform or military artifacts, or are wondering whether to proudly display them, the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle offered plenty of advice in the first of an ongoing series of community outreach talks named Operation CARE.

According to Owen Conner, curator of uniforms and heraldry for the Marine Corps Museum, said one of the first considerations is intent: Are you protecting this for investment, or is it something you’re proud of and want to display?

History and Provenance

Conner said that a dress uniform, flight helmet or letter from the front is a mere artifact. The real value is in the background story, with an individual’s details to accompany it. He suggested creating notecards detailing the historic facts and keeping them with the artifact.

“Keeping it in a database is fine, but what happens if you die and your computer dies?” Conner posits, adding that as you grow older and your collection grows, you may forget some small details.

“You may wonder, years from now, ‘Where did I get that from? Is that my grandfather’s, or did I buy that at a flea market?’”

Whether it’s part of the family’s history, or purchased, Conner said documenting who it belonged to, where it was obtained, the cost and whether it’s a reproduction or original makes the difference between a museum-quality collection and an antique mall artifact.

“Every artifact has provenance. You have to determine its historical value, and that’s what curators do daily,” Conner said. “Whether you’re a professional curator, or the curator of your family’s history, you have to make those determinations. It’s a big debate – even within our own collections – what determines the value of the story?”

Sadly, when it comes to preservation, inertia is not on your side. Decay is already underway, and your careful efforts merely forestall the inevitable. But there are some things you can do to slow the process to conserve those cherished memories, and much of that involves keeping materials away from plastics and compounds that can interact with fabrics: