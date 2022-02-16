Cars struck on SB I-95 in Va. during police chase

The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Woodbridge, Virginia, are closed after a police pursuit resulted in several cars being struck early Wednesday.

Traffic is diverted onto Va. 123. WTOP Traffic believes drivers are able to return to southbound I-95 from Dale Boulevard.

The pursuit started before 5 a.m.

Troopers were pursuing the driver of stolen vehicle when the cars were struck, according to Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police.

Right now, it’s not believed that any troopers were hurt in the pursuit.

Drivers on northbound I-95 are able to see what’s happening, and there is some rubbernecking. There are two separate crashes in the main and Express Lanes going northbound.

