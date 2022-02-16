OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Cars struck on SB I-95 in Va. during police chase

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

February 16, 2022, 6:14 AM

The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Woodbridge, Virginia, are closed after a police pursuit resulted in several cars being struck early Wednesday.

Traffic is diverted onto Va. 123. WTOP Traffic believes drivers are able to return to southbound I-95 from Dale Boulevard.

The pursuit started before 5 a.m.

Troopers were pursuing the driver of stolen vehicle when the cars were struck, according to Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police.

Right now, it’s not believed that any troopers were hurt in the pursuit.

Drivers on northbound I-95 are able to see what’s happening, and there is some rubbernecking. There are two separate crashes in the main and Express Lanes going northbound.

WTOP’s Acacia James and Mary DePompa contributed to this story.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

