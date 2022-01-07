CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | Prince George's Co. adds 500k COVID home tests | Anne Arundel Co. issues mask requirement | Latest numbers
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Sentara Northern Virginia Medical…

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center postponing non-emergency surgeries, tests

InsideNoVa.com

January 7, 2022, 11:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge. (Courtesy InsideNova)

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

After the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Sentara hospitals more than doubled within the week, the health system is postponing all hospital-based, non-emergency surgeries, procedure and diagnostic testing starting Monday.

Sentara, which operates Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, will reschedule impacted procedures, surgeries and diagnostic testing to a later date after the current omicron surge has passed. Patients with an impacted surgery or procedure will be contacted with further information.

“The current strain on all healthcare facilities is undeniable. We must balance the urgent need to care for large numbers of COVID-19 patients with what is being asked of our dedicated staff,” said Mike Gentry, Sentara Healthcare Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “We cannot care for our community without first supporting our team members as they so expertly manage this large number of patients.”

The current pause on will allow the health system to reassign skilled team members to other areas with a more urgent need. All lifesaving and emergency surgeries and procedures will continue.

Patients in need of medical care can still utilize a virtual care appointment, an in-office visit with Sentara Medical Group, or visit a Sentara emergency room if urgent.

“We thank our patients and family members for their understanding and support,” Sentara said in a statement. “Our focus remains on the health and wellbeing of our community.”

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

 

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

USPS seeks 120-day delay to comply with OSHA vaccine, testing requirements

Retirement processing times rise again at end of 2021

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up