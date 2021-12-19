CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Tsunami' coming for unvaccinated | Hospitals struggle as beds fill | Long lines at testing clinics | Latest DC region trends
Virginia police seek driver involved in fatal hit-and-run near Quantico

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

December 19, 2021, 9:27 PM

Virginia State Police are seeking the driver of a red Toyota Corolla after a deadly hit-and-run on Interstate 95 in Prince William County, Virginia.

According to police, two vehicles collided at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the 148-mile marker near Quantico.

Suffering minimal damage, both vehicles pulled over on the left shoulder of southbound I-95.

When the adult male driver of one of the vehicles attempted to walk across lanes of southbound traffic, police said, he was struck by a passing vehicle, which immediately fled the area.

The victim died on the scene and officers withheld his identity until the next of kin can be notified.

Police described the striking vehicle as a red Toyota Corolla, possibly a 2009 through 2013 model, that likely has damage to its passenger side, including the front bumper, mirror and hood.

VSP encourages anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information on the striking vehicle to call them at 703-803-0026 or email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

 

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

