Prince William Co. creates sustainability commission

The Board of Supervisors in Prince William County, Virginia, has created a sustainability commission to guide the county on energy efficiency, greenhouse gases and carbon emission reduction.

There will be eight members. Each of the supervisors will appoint one to represent the districts. The Prince William County Chair at-Large also will appoint one member.

The commission’s report is expected to be submitted to the board within a year.

According to a release, the board’s 2021–2024 Strategic Plan included two new areas: environmental conservation, to “promote and expand the preservation and protection of natural resources and processes, and promote environmental justice,” and and sustainable growth, to “establish Prince William County as a leader in promoting sustainable growth that ensures the social, economic, and environmental health of the County.”