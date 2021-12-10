CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Prince William Co. creates sustainability commission

Will Vitka

December 10, 2021

The Board of Supervisors in Prince William County, Virginia, has created a sustainability commission to guide the county on energy efficiency, greenhouse gases and carbon emission reduction.

There will be eight members. Each of the supervisors will appoint one to represent the districts. The Prince William County Chair at-Large also will appoint one member.

The commission’s report is expected to be submitted to the board within a year.

According to a release, the board’s 2021–2024 Strategic Plan included two new areas: environmental conservation, to “promote and expand the preservation and protection of natural resources and processes, and promote environmental justice,” and and sustainable growth, to “establish Prince William County as a leader in promoting sustainable growth that ensures the social, economic, and environmental health of the County.”

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

