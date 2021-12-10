CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More COVID-19 test kits head to Fairfax Co. libraries | Pfizer: booster offers protection against omicron | Pandemic causes drop in Md. school-readiness rates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Manassas Park City schools switch to asynchronous learning following report of potential threat

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

December 10, 2021, 12:05 AM

Students in Manassas Park City schools will be on asynchronous learning Friday following report of a potential threat circulating on social media.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for the latest. 

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

