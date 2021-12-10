Manassas Park City schools switch to asynchronous learning following report of potential threat

Students in Manassas Park City schools will be on asynchronous learning Friday following report of a potential threat circulating on social media.

Students in Manassas Park City schools will be on asynchronous learning Friday following report of a potential threat circulating on social media.

A potential threat circulating social media was brought to our attention. Out of an abundance of caution, tomorrow, 12/10, will now be an asynchronous learning day for all students. All MPCS buildings will be closed tomorrow as the police department continues their investigation. — MPCSchools (@MPCSVA) December 10, 2021

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for the latest.