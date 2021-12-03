CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Kids may be still doing school work on some snowy days in Prince William Co.

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

December 3, 2021, 11:30 PM

Because the pandemic set some students back, there may be fewer snow days this winter in Prince William County, Virginia.

“We must maximize the time available to provide instruction for our students,” Prince William County Public Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade said in a letter to parents.

On days when weather conditions are not great, but do not cause substantial impact, school buildings will still close, but teachers and other school workers will work remotely. Students will work asynchronously and will have to check for their assignments from teachers and get the work done.

“We have also made significant investments in technology support for our students, teachers and staff. These investments have provided the means to deliver instruction and work remotely, even when buildings may not be available for in-person learning,” McDade said.

The new designation is a “Code Orange” day, and it may also be used in lieu of days that in previous years were delayed openings.

“Due to the ongoing national shortage of bus drivers, PWCS continues to have a number of double and triple bus runs. These runs make it logistically impracticable to have delayed openings,” the school said.

However, it does not mean that there won’t be “Code Red Days,” when schools are closed completely.

The school system said it will continue to make decisions on delays and closings as many hours in advance as possible, in consideration of families who need time to make proper arrangements. The decision will be made the night before, or in uncertain conditions, not later than 4:30 a.m. on the morning of closing.

You can read the superintendent entire letter here.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

