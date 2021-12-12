CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New York's COVID surge is back | Doctors see signs omicron milder than delta | Hospitalization spike triggers Md. action plan | Infection rates in DC region
Four injured after shots fired outside nightclub in Woodbridge

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

December 12, 2021, 10:22 AM

Prince William County police said four people were struck or grazed by bullets at a Woodbridge, Virginia, nightclub on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at The Palace around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, a business located at 13989 Jefferson Davis Highway.

The gunfire injured three male security guards and a woman who was a bystander inside the business, police said in a news release.

Detectives believe the suspect was arguing with someone inside the club before going outside to retrieve his gun, and firing toward a crowd in the parking lot.

The three guards were aged 26, 33, and 45. The bystander was a 28-year-old. All four victims were taken to area hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The suspect later fled the scene in a sedan. Police described the suspect as a thin Hispanic male 5’3 to 5’8 tall with a clean-shaven face, a tattoo under his right eye and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket or shirt, dark-colored jeans and white shoes.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone who saw the shooting or the argument inside the business to call them at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

