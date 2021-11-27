HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Woman arrested in Prince William Co. shooting

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

November 27, 2021, 8:20 PM

Prince William County police confirmed that gunfire in Manassas, Virginia, has lead to the arrest of an unidentified woman and put an unidentified male in the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The department said they received a call from the unidentified woman in the 13500 block of Bradford Lane at about 5 p.m.

Saturday evening, official confirmed that the victim lived with the woman but that the details of their relationship could not be confirmed.

Police could not confirm any additional information ahead of this report.

A spokesperson also said that residents should expect an increased police presence in the area.

A map of where the incident took place is included below.

 

This is a developing story. WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

