Woman arrested in Prince William Co. shooting

Prince William County police confirmed that gunfire in Manassas, Virginia, has lead to the arrest of an unidentified woman and put an unidentified male in the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The department said they received a call from the unidentified woman in the 13500 block of Bradford Lane at about 5 p.m.

Saturday evening, official confirmed that the victim lived with the woman but that the details of their relationship could not be confirmed.

Police could not confirm any additional information ahead of this report.

A spokesperson also said that residents should expect an increased police presence in the area.

*INCIDENT: #Shooting | Manassas; #PWCPD is investigating a shooting in the 13500 block of Bradford Ln. One adult male has been transported to an area hospital. An adult female is in custody. The incident does not appear to be random. Expect an increased police presence. pic.twitter.com/ARQ5hTDjSU — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) November 27, 2021

A map of where the incident took place is included below.

This is a developing story. WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report.