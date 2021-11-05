Two men dead, one wounded in Dale City home invasion, shooting

Officers were called to the 14100 block of Renegade Court at 11:29 a.m., where they found two men inside suffering gunshot wounds.

“Officers secured the home and attempted first aid on both men who subsequently died at the scene,” Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.

The preliminary investigation revealed two men forced their way into the house, where shooting broke out between them and a man who lives there, Perok said.

One of the suspects and the resident were shot. The second suspect fled and had not been located late Friday afternoon, Perok said.

Also present at the time were two men working on the home and the homeowner, an adult female, Perok said.

One of the workers was also struck during the encounter. He was taken to a nearby hospital with a minor injury.

The other worker and the homeowner were not hurt. The incident was isolated to inside the house and does not appear to be random, Perok said.

The homicides are Prince William County’s 10th and 11th of 2021. Last year, there were eight homicides in the county and the year before there were 14.