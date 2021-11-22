A 22-year-old man was wounded at Potomac Mills Mall Thursday afternoon while he and another man fought. The shooter is believed to be an 18-year-old resident of Triangle, Virginia.

Prince William County police have identified a suspect in Thursday’s shooting at Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, Virginia.

It’s 18-year-old Jamarion Dawan Jackson, of the 18200 block of Kilmer Lane in Triangle, Virginia.

A 22-year-old man was wounded inside the Fashion Mechanics store around 3 p.m. Thursday after he approached the shooter, police said in a statement last week, and “the two men immediately began to physically fight one another.”

The unidentified 22-year-old, they said, “was struck by more than one round in the lower body.”

Both fled, and the shooting victim was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for wounds that are not considered life-threatening.

Police are now trying to locate Jackson, who faces a number of charges. He’s Black with short black hair and brown eyes, and is described as standing 5 feet 7 inches and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince William County police tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online.