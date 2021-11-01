1 injured in shooting at Potomac Mills Mall

One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting at the Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, Virginia, police said.

Prince William County police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. and was contained to one store in the mall. Police are still looking into the circumstances that led to the incident.

A preliminary investigation found that while a male patron was inside the Fashion Mechanics store, a man entered the store and the two got into a physical fight. At that point, the patron pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking the other man, a police news release said.

Both fled from the store following the shooting. The injured man drove to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that police said were not life-threatening. The man who fired the gun left the area before police arrived and has not been located or identified.

Police said they do not believe there is an active threat to the community.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.