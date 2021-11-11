CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Southbound I-95 shut down in Prince William County

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

November 11, 2021, 5:59 AM

A person is seriously injured after a four-vehicle crash in Prince William County that shut down southbound Interstate 95 Thursday morning.

It happened just after midnight on the southbound lanes of I-95 near Va. 234/Dumfries/Exit 152.

Virginia State Police say three cars and a tractor-trailer crashed, sending one person to the hospital.

WTOP Traffic says because of the crash, all traffic is diverted to Dale Boulevard/Exit 156.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is working to get drivers turned around in the Express Lanes

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

i95 | luke garrett

