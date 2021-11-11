Southbound I-95 shut down in Prince William County

A person is seriously injured after a four-vehicle crash in Prince William County that shut down southbound Interstate 95 Thursday morning.

It happened just after midnight on the southbound lanes of I-95 near Va. 234/Dumfries/Exit 152.

Virginia State Police say three cars and a tractor-trailer crashed, sending one person to the hospital.

WTOP Traffic says because of the crash, all traffic is diverted to Dale Boulevard/Exit 156.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is working to get drivers turned around in the Express Lanes