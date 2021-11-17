Manassas woman accused of preventing victim in fatal hit-and-run from calling for help

A woman who has been charged in a Manassas, Virginia, fatal hit-and-run has now been accused of preventing the injured person from calling for help, according to police.

A woman who has been charged in a Manassas, Virginia, fatal hit-and-run has now been accused of preventing the injured person from calling for help.

The Prince William County police said the crash happened Nov. 15, on Centerville Road near Conner Drive, when a car traveling south on Centerville Road struck 74-year-old Jose Pastor Manzanares, of Manassas Park.

An investigation found that the driver, identified as 23-year-old Keiry Beatriz Alvarez Contreras, of Manassas, stopped the crash and approached Manzanares as he was laying in the roadway. Manzanares then tried to use his phone, but Alvarez Contreras allegedly took the phone and threw it, preventing him from contacting anyone for help, according to police.

Alvarez Contreras then left the area, leaving Manzanares in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police later identified Alvarez Contreras as the driver and arrested her in the area of Burlington Court. After consulting with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, investigators obtained additional charges against her.