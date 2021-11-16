Manassas woman charged with hit-and-run in fatal pedestrian crash

A 74-year-old Manassas Park man was killed after being struck by a hit-run-driver Monday evening on Centreville Road outside Manassas.

Police later found the driver, identified as Keiry Beatriz Alvarez Contreras, 23, of Highland Street, and charged her with felony hit-and-run and driving without a license, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said,

The incident happened at 7:16 p.m. on Centreville Road near Conner Drive when the driver of a southbound 2011 Hyundai Sonata struck the victim in the roadway.

The driver then continued driving off the roadway and onto the median before fleeing the area, Carr said.

The pedestrian, 74-year-old Jose Pastor Manzanares of Manassas Park, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, Carr said.

Officers located the striking vehicle in the area of Burlington Court a short time later and Alvarez Contreras was arrested, Carr said.

She was held at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail on $10,000 bond.