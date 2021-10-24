Two men dead after driver hits Jersey wall in Va. on I-95 while avoiding police

Two men died when they crashed their car into a Jersey wall while attempting to avoid Virginia State Police during a traffic stop Sunday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m., a police officer attempted to stop a Dodge Charger for traveling 72 mph in a 55 mph zone near Eisenhower Avenue on Interstate 495. The driver did not stop and instead drove away fast, state police said.

The driver lost control on the southbound Interstate 95 exit ramp to Route 123, hitting a cement wall, police said.

The car rode up the wall and struck the bottom of the overpass for the I-95 express lanes. The car then caught on fire. Troopers said they ran to the Dodge to pull out the driver and the passenger, also a male.

Curtis Armstead Jr., a 24-year-old Fredericksburg resident, and 23-year-old Miquel Jenkins, also of Fredericksburg, died at the scene.

Police said they found a bag with a white, powdery substance with the men.

The case and the crash are still being investigated. WTOP Traffic reported that the ramps were closed for over four hours Sunday morning.