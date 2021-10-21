Coronavirus News: CDC signs off expanded booster rollout | Flu shots required at Johns Hopkins | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Prince William County schools to pay staff who put in overtime

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

October 21, 2021, 10:35 PM

School bus driver shortages in Prince William County, Virginia, have forced teachers and staff to put in overtime without pay as they wait for buses.

But they’ve just gotten some good news: Superintendent Latanya McDade said employees will now be paid for that time spent waiting.

The money for the additional pay will come from the American Rescue Plan, approved by Congress in March.

The decision follows weeks of teacher complaints to the school board.

The D.C. area is experiencing a shortage of school bus drivers as students returned to the classrooms. The issue has caused late arrivals and packed parking lots in Maryland schools when school started this fall.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

