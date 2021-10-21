Prince William County schools to pay staff who put in overtime

School bus driver shortages in Prince William County, Virginia, have forced teachers and staff to put in overtime without pay as they wait for buses. But there's good news ahead.

But they’ve just gotten some good news: Superintendent Latanya McDade said employees will now be paid for that time spent waiting.

The money for the additional pay will come from the American Rescue Plan, approved by Congress in March.

The decision follows weeks of teacher complaints to the school board.

The D.C. area is experiencing a shortage of school bus drivers as students returned to the classrooms. The issue has caused late arrivals and packed parking lots in Maryland schools when school started this fall.