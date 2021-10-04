Prince William Co. man offered young women money to enter vehicle

Police in Prince William County said a man offered money to multiple young females walking near Rippon Middle School to convince them to enter his car.

In what the department call a suspicious incident, an unknown man in Woodbridge, Virginia approached young females and offered them money to get into his vehicle.

The suspect was described as a male between 30 and 36 years old, with long black hair in a ponytail, glasses and a scruffy beard.

SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT: #Woodbridge #PWCPD is investigating incidents that occurred on Sept. 30th where a man driving a newer-model Subaru Forester offered multiple female juveniles money to get into his car while walking to/from Rippon M.S. More Info; pic.twitter.com/6Pzr8m8OOS — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) October 1, 2021

Police said the man was wearing a bright orange T-shirt and pulled over as young women walked to and from school during the morning and afternoon hours of Sept. 30.

No person offered money entered the man’s Subaru Forester, according to police, and no contact was made between the man and anyone he offered money to.

Detectives with the Prince William County Police Department asked that anyone with information contact 703-792-7000 or submit a tip at their website.