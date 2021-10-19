Coronavirus News: US to OK mix-and-match boosters | Celebrating homecoming | Va. adds dashboard for children | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Pedestrian struck on Route…

Pedestrian struck on Route 15 in Haymarket closes part of northbound James Madison Highway

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

October 19, 2021, 2:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A car struck a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon on Route 15 in Haymarket, Virginia, near Graduation Drive, Prince William County police said.

As a result of the crash and the police investigation, Northbound James Madison/Route 15 is closed between Lightner Road and Graduation Drive.

Officials are asking drivers to use caution and follow police direction.

WTOP news partner InsideNova reports the incident occurred near Battlefield High School and that the victim was taken to UVA Haymarket Medical Center.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.

 

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

‘We are tired’: USPS employees feel toll from retention challenges

OPM proposes expanding FEDVIP coverage to temporary, seasonal employees

Navy probe finds major failures in fire that destroyed ship

Senate Democrats unveil 2022 appropriations bills, back Biden's planned federal pay raise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up