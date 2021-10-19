Pedestrian struck on Route 15 in Haymarket closes part of northbound James Madison Highway

A pedestrian was struck by a car Tuesday afternoon on Route 15 in Haymarket, Prince William County police said.

Listen now to WTOP News

A car struck a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon on Route 15 in Haymarket, Virginia, near Graduation Drive, Prince William County police said.

As a result of the crash and the police investigation, Northbound James Madison/Route 15 is closed between Lightner Road and Graduation Drive.

Officials are asking drivers to use caution and follow police direction.

WTOP news partner InsideNova reports the incident occurred near Battlefield High School and that the victim was taken to UVA Haymarket Medical Center.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.