13-year-old dead after being hit by cars on Virginia highway

HAYMARKET, Va. (AP) — Virginia authorities are investigating the death of a 13-year-old Haymarket boy who was struck by one or more vehicles.

Prince William County police said officers were called to the area of James Madison Highway and Dominion Valley Drive, in Haymarket, shortly after 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said a driver was traveling southbound on James Madison Highway when his vehicle struck a person in the road. Police said a second vehicle also may have struck the person a short time later.

Investigators believe the boy may already have been on the ground and in the roadway before being hit by the first vehicle.

The medical examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy.

Police said the first known driver is an 18-year-old Culpeper man and the second driver is a 60-year-old Aldie man. Both drivers stopped nearby and called police.

