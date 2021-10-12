Coronavirus News: Manassas school returns to virtual learning | Howard University's homecoming plans | Anne Arundel schools update quarantine policy | Latest cases in DC region
New equity officer named for Prince William Co. schools

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

October 12, 2021, 9:16 AM

Prince William County public schools named a chief equity officer to lead the Northern Virginia school system on issues of accountability and inclusivity.

Lucretia Brown “will provide innovative leadership and management oversight to promote, champion, and sustain educational equity” in her new role, according to a news release.

Brown “will plan, organize and direct initiatives related to diversity, equity and outreach; provide leadership to increase effectiveness in promoting equity and inclusion Division-wide; develop and implement the Division’s equity plan, and serve as the division’s leader for equity goals.”

She was most recently deputy superintendent of equity, accountability and school improvement for the Allentown School District, in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Brown holds a doctorate in leadership with a concentration in education, a master’s in urban education and a bachelor’s in legal studies.

Her PWCPS job starts Nov. 15.

