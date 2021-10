Two people were injured after construction scaffolding partially collapsed at the City of Manassas Public Safety Headquarters on Friday.

The incident happened around 4 p.m., and the two workers were taken to the hospital for non life threatening injuries.

The fall was approximately 30 feet, according to city officials.

The incident is under investigation by OSHA and the City of Manassas Risk Management.