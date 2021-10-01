Coronavirus News: Majority of DC gov't workers are fully vaccinated | Hogan to eligible Marylanders: get booster shot | Bonuses for vaccinated Manassas staffers | Latest cases in DC region
1 injured after 6 fires set by arsonist in Manassas

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

October 1, 2021, 3:29 PM

A series of fires were set in a neighborhood in Manassas, Virginia, on Friday night. Now, the fire department is asking for the public’s help in finding who’s responsible.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital after trying to put out a balcony fire in the area of 7th Regiment Drive and Barrington Park in Manassas.

It was one of a total of six fires that the City of Manassas Fire and Rescue Department said were intentionally set at multifamily homes in the area.

The person that was injured has non-life threatening injuries, according to the fire department.

There were no other injuries, and no residents were displaced from their homes.

The fire department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Manassas Fire Marshal at 703-257-8233 or the City of Manassas Police Department at 703-257-8000.

