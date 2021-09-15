Coronavirus News: Case surge wipes out months of progress | Should parents pull kids out of school? | Broccoli City festival canceled again | Latest cases in DC region
Prince William School Board meeting cleared due to unruly crowd

Jared Foretek

September 15, 2021, 9:51 PM

Police trying to clear the room at the Prince William County School Board meeting on Sept. 15, 2021. (Jared Foretek/InsideNova)

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

The Prince William County School Board cleared the meeting room at the Kelly Leadership Center Wednesday night without holding an open session.

School security and Prince William County police were enforcing a strict 53-person capacity for the public inside the board room ahead of tonight’s meeting, with dozens more people outside trying to get in.

The meeting restarted about an hour and a half later, with Vice Chair Loree Williams proposing to suspend public comment session. It was passed unanimously.

After more than an hour of tense standoffs with those outside and some heated exchanges among the public inside the meeting room, security and police told the assembled public that the room needed to be cleared of everyone, including members of the media for security purposes.

The board was supposed to vote on two measures Wednesday, one mandating COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing for all division staff, another changing the rules of the public comment period for meetings, something Board Chair Babur Lateef said was related to recent meetings at the Loudoun County School Board where some demonstrators have been arrested.

Some at the Prince William School Board meeting Wednesday night held signs in opposition to “critical race theory,” one of the topics that led to the demonstrations in Loudoun. Division leaders have said it isn’t being taught in local schools. Over text, Lateef said the decision to clear the building was a “security call.”

Stay with InsideNoVa and WTOP for updates on this developing story.

