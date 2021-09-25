Coronavirus News: DC wants eligible residents to get booster | All Capitals players, coaches vaccinated | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
Police: Virginia woman dies after multi-car crash

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 12:55 PM

Police in Virginia say a woman has died after her car crossed into oncoming traffic and hit two cars.

A news release Saturday from the Prince William County Police Department said that the driver of a Hyundai Elantra crossed over the center line on a road in Nokesville and sideswiped one car before hitting another.

The driver of the Hyundai, 65-year-old Ann Louise Adams of Culpeper, was transported to a hospital and died of her injuries. The 72-year-old male driver and 15-year-old male passenger of the second vehicle hit by Adams’ car were taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

