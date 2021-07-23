Woman shoots masked, armed man near her front door in Woodbridge

Police say a Prince William County woman was justified in shooting and killing an armed, masked man near the front door of her Woodbridge home.

A 44-year-old woman was justified in shooting and killing an armed, masked man as he approached her front door on Thursday, Prince William County Police said.

Police said the woman was leaving her home around midnight in the 4100 block of Hoffman Drive, in Woodbridge, Virginia, when she noticed a masked man, armed with a handgun, approaching her from the side of the house.

As the man neared the front door, the woman — who was also armed — shot the man.

Police found the man lying near the doorway with gunshot wounds and a loaded handgun in his possession. Officers performed CPR until rescue personnel arrived, and drove the man to the hospital, where he died.

He was identified as 20-year-old Azhar Laurent Smart, of Triangle, Virginia.

In a news release, police said the incident does not appear to be random, although they didn’t elaborate.

After speaking with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, police said the shooting was ruled to be justified, as the woman was acting in self-defense. No charges will be filed but the investigation continues.