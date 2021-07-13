Undetonated device found in Lake Ridge neighborhood after explosion

Prince William County fire investigators say charges are pending after a small explosion Monday led to the discovery of a second undetonated device in Lake Ridge.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Prince William County fire investigators say charges are pending after a small explosion Monday led to the discovery of a second undetonated device in Lake Ridge.

Police and fire crews were called to the 3000 block of Bridgeton Court off Mohican Road at 8:05 p.m. for a report of an explosion in the area.

“On arrival, remnants of a possible minor explosion were located in an outdoor common area of the townhome development,” Prince William County fire and rescue said in a news release.

A undetonated device was located nearby and made safe by the state police.

A person of interest was identified and questioned. There were no injuries or structural damage to surrounding buildings, fire officials said.

The incident appears to be random and there is no threat to the community.

“Earlier non-official outlets may have reported this as a pipe bomb incident,” the release said. “At this time it does not appear to be pipe bomb but rather some sort of other homemade or commercial device.”

Charges are pending and the investigation is continuing by the county fire marshal’s office.